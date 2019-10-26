Uganda: Nagirinya Murder Suspects' Case Deferred Over Audio-Visual Link System Failure

26 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ruth Anderah

The case in which seven people are accused of murdering a social worker Maria Nagirinya and her part time driver Ronald Kitayimbwa did not take off on Friday as it was scheduled, after the audio-visual link technology failed.

The case had come up for mention and the trial magistrate Joel Wegoye was in court ready to handle the matter, but only to be informed by electricians that the batteries of the audio-visual link system were off.

The suspects had not been brought to court physically as the magistrate warned them that their case was to be handled via a video-conference.

The audio-visual technology system was installed by the judiciary last year so as to minimise on the cost of security and transportation of suspects from Luzira prison to court.

As a result, the magistrate was forced to adjourn the case until November 8, 2019.

All the seven suspects are facing six counts including two murders, two aggravated robberies and two kidnaps with intent to murder Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

Prosecution states that on August 28, 2019 at Nabisasiro zone in Rubaga Division and Mukono District, the seven and others still at large with intent to murder, kidnapped Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

The suspects are also said to have used violence to rob Nagirinya of her motor vehicle, mobile phone and cash amounting to Shs260, 000 and also proceeded to rob Kitayimbwa of his mobile phone and his money Shs24,000.

Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa's lifeless bodies were recovered from Nakitutuli village in Mukono District. Later on, the suspects were arrested as they attempted to withdraw money from Nagirinya's mobile phone.

