Rwanda: Ndi Umunyarwanda Is a Pact That Binds Us All - First Lady

First Lady Jeannette Kagame said on Friday that 'Ndi Umunyarwanda' should be a tool that helps Rwandans overcome the many challenges they face, heal the wounds of the past and steer the country in the right direction.

"Ndi Umunyarwanda is a healing tool, a pact. It is a remedy to historical ills, it binds us together, and it is our shield. It is a contract to remain upright people and to build the country," she said.

She was opening the 12th annual Forum of Unity Club, which was held at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

Unity Club is an association of current and former cabinet ministers and their spouses while "Ndi Umunyarwanda" (I am Rwandan), is a programme initiated by Government to promotes national identity based on trust and dignity.

The programme is inspired by the desire to build a strong, united society after it was torn apart during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

After the Genocide, the First Lady said, Rwanda set out to fight its ideology and other social ills that could repress Rwandans, emphasizing that continued advancement of the unity of Rwandans is a strong foundation of our development.

"Leveraging our rich history, especially sticking to our language and our culture, could go further to help us achieve unity. But that cannot be achieved without having a strong nation," she added.

Mrs. Kagame indicated that such a strong nation is characterized by good governance, sovereignty and values, as well as a vision that promotes economic development, wellbeing of people and leadership that steer Rwandans in the right direction.

"Based on these core characteristics, we found it necessary to ask ourselves whether Ndi Umunyarwanda can continue to be a basis upon which our lives can be guided," she noted, challenging members to evaluate themselves to see if they truly reflect the Rwandan identify.

"The choice we made of Ndi Umunyarwanda gives us a definition and strength to be a country that is not easily manipulated, unbreakable, and driven by the vision we set out," she said.

The First Lady stated that in a globalized world, what happens elsewhere affects Rwandans and that it was important to be aware of that and link that with what happens in Rwanda.

"Ndi Umunyarwanda, therefore, is a shield that protects us all. We should aim at promoting pan-Africanism, and live by collaborating with each other and characterize ourselves with integrity and respect for humanity," she said.

Tribute to security forces

Mrs Kagame mentioned unity, putting Rwanda at the forefront, and sacrificing for the country as some of the 'Ndi Umunyarwanda' values that guide the security forces, all of which she said continue to help preserve the sovereignty, the economy and the principles that guide the country.

"If we continue to exploit Ndi Umunyarwanda as a tool to implement socio-economic activities, the welfare of citizens and governance, it would strengthen the trust that citizens have for leaders," she noted.

The Ministry of Health indicates that trauma is on the rise in Rwanda. According to the 2018 Rwanda Mental Survey, 223,500 Rwandans sought mental health consultations in public hospitals in 2018.

The prevalence rate of depression stood at 11.9 percent and 35.6 percent were genocide survivors meaning that one in three genocide survivors faces trauma. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder primacy stands at 3.6 percent.

The First Lady said it was important to figure out how "Ndi Umunyarwanda" can be a way to heal those who are still burdened by history and other challenges, highlighting that it is everyone's responsibility to help the young ones to be on that journey.

The twelfth Forum of Unity Club featured panel discussion which reviewed Rwanda's 25-year journey and group discussions that revolved around addressing youth challenges, among other things.

The Chairperson of the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC), Bishop John Rucyahana highlighted that while Rwandans are proud of the achievements made for the past 25 years, there are several challenges that persist.

"Denial and negation of genocide, and views based on divisionism held by Rwandans supported by foreigners who don't wish us well, are some of the challenges we are faced with today," he said.

"This requires strengthening our efforts towards initiatives like Ndi Umunyarwanda. Ndi Umunyarwanda is not just an initiative, it is a life we should live by" he added.

The event also featured a panel discussion themed; "Ndi Umunyarwanda Igitekerezo-ngenga cy'Ukubaho kwacu," loosely translated as "Ndi Umunyarwanda, A Pillar of our Survival."

It featured Dr Abdallah Utumatwishima, Director General of Rwamagana Hospital; Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Bayingana, Air Force Chief of Staff of Rwanda Defence Force; and Evode Uwizeyimana, the Minister of State for Constitutional and Legal affairs.

Others included Ignacienne Nyirarukundo, a Member of Parliament and Faustin Nyombayire, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology and Arts of Byumba (UTAB).

Utumatwishima, born in Kinigi, Musanze District, narrated the story of growing up during a period when ethnic divisionism was at its peak in Rwanda.

The Forum was capped by a speech from President Paul Kagame.

Prior to that was a ceremony to award three Protectors of the Friendship Pact (Abarinzi b'Igihango) for their exception deeds in promoting national unity.

The awardees this year are Daphrose Mukarutamu, who established an association called Duhozanye as a platform that brings together genocide widows to chart ways for their development and Serge Gasore, a resident of Ntarama in Bugesera District who built a daycare centre for street children.

Also awarded is Carl Wilkens, an American aid worker who refused evacuation during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, even when his family, relatives and other thousands of expatriates were being evacuated out of Rwanda.