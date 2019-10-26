Kenya: Govt Set to Plant 10 Million Trees in Mau Forest Amid Controversy

26 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The government has announced plans to plant more than 10 million trees in Mau Forest, weeks after dozens of families were ordered out as part of restoration measures for the county's largest water tower.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko said the exercise, which is aimed restoring the forest cover, is targeting to plant 10 million indigenous tree seedlings, with the exercise set to start next week on 1, November 2019.

"I wish to inform the public that as part of the reclamation and restoration of the forest, the government has decided to undertake an immediate restoration process," he said in a statement.

According to Tobiko, part of the 10 million indigenous trees targeted for plantation, will be 3 million aerial seedlings.

Consequently, Tobiko has invited members of the public, institutions and corporate organizations to take part in the exercise by donating seedlings.

