South Africa: John Steenhuisen Chosen As DA Parliamentary Leader

John Steenhuisen has been chosen as the DA's new parliamentary leader, the party announced on Sunday.

Nominations for the position closed on Friday night and the position was uncontested with only one nomination, said DA caucus chairperson Annelie Lotriet, who had been acting in the position.

"Therefore the new parliamentary leader is John Steenhuisen. The DA's parliamentary caucus looks forward to working with Mr Steenhuisen and he can be assured of our support," she said.

After Mmusi Maimane resigned as DA MP and parliamentary leader earlier this week, Steenhuisen automatically ceased to be the party's chief whip. His term was tied to that of the parliamentary leader.

Steenhuisen told radio host Eusebius McKaiser on Radio702 on Thursday that he had been approached by several DA members to run for party leader, but wanted "the bodies to cool" first while he "gives it consideration".

The DA's Federal Council (FedCo) will meet on November 17 to elect an interim leader and interim chairperson of the party, FedCo chair Helen Zille tweeted on Friday morning.

She also claimed that they have "steadied the ship".

2) On 17 November we have a special Federal Council to elect an interim leader and an interim chair. Full Congress in April 2020. In the meantime, all structures are functional and stable. Parliamentary caucus elects a new leader within a week, who will appoint a new Chief Whip.-- Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 25, 2019

News24