Nigeria: 'Border Closure Benefits Women Entrepreneurs'

The recent closure of Nigeria's borders by the Federal Government to stop the smuggling of rice and other goods has started yielding great benefits to women entrepreneur and farmers across the country.

Speaking at the 2019 Annual Conference and of the African Women's Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) in Abuja with the theme, "Positioning for Funding", the Minister, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (FMWASD), Pauline Tallen revealed that the closure of the borders has earned the Nigeria women entrepreneur over $223 million contracts for cassava business.

"Government and the international partners are requesting she supplies tons of cassava starch. This is good and it is uplifting our farmers and women who are in the farming business," she noted.

The National President, AWEP, Mrs Angela Ajala said the border closure was beginning to benefit the Nigeria women entrepreneur and needed more hands as their businesses are beginning to expand.