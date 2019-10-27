Nigeria: Thousands Walk Against Cancer in Abuja

Thousands of people from across the country yesterday gathered in Abuja for a walk to raise awareness about cancer.

They included celebrities from the music and film industry, stakeholders from government and civil society organisations as well as the general public.

The walk tagged "WalkAwayCancer" was organised by the Medicaid Cancer Foundation and aimed at raising support for cancer patients.

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor and Founder of the foundation, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu said the efforts of state governments were critical for effective cancer control in the country.

Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari who was represented by her Senior Special Assistant, Hajiya Hajo Sani commended Dr Bagudu for her efforts in increasing knowledge about cancer in the country.

Josephine Odumakin, Founder, Women Arise for Change Initiative, enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the habit of going for regular cancer screening saying that the disease could be easily managed when detected early.

A former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai called on Nigerians to join in the fight against cancer to save more lives.