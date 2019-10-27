Nigeria: Procure Uniform From Dicon-Sur, Buhari Directs Armed Forces, Mdas

27 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigerian Armed Forces, Para-military organisations and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to procure their uniforms and relevant accessories from the Defence Industries Corporation (DICON-SUR) Corporatewear Nigerian Limited when it becomes functional by 2021.

The Federal Government recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Turkish firm, Sur Corporatewear on the establishment of a military and paramilitary clothing factory in Kaduna. The firm is expected to develop a local brand of textile materials and accessories.

Speaking at the groundbreaking in Kaduna, President Buhari represented by the Minister of Interior, Agbeni Rauf Aregbesola further directed that he be given updates on the progress of the construction of the factory and ordered its completion by 2021.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Abayomi Olonisakin observed that DICON which is established in 1964 with the mandate of producing military and paramilitary equipment needs of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies has not met the desired expectations of the nation.

The President SUR Cooporatewear, Mr. Oktay Ercan described the occasion as a dream come true, adding that the company targets 1,000 employees which is expected to grow to 5,000.

