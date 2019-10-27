Kenya: NHIF Reforms - State to Pay Premiums for Poor Kenyans

27 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Angela Oketch

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will from next year stop collecting the voluntary Sh500 from people in the informal sector.

This decision was arrived at after a team of experts tasked by the Ministry of Health to look into ways of transforming the fund recommended that the majority of people in the group are struggling to pay their monthly contribution hence defaulting.

While presenting their report to Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, the team noted the government will start paying for the group, citing a high default rate among the group, with only 35 per cent consistently paying their premiums.

MONTHLY CONTRIBUTIONS

"It is very unfortunate that when some of them go to hospitals, they cannot get the much-needed services because they have failed to remit their monthly contributions. They too need to be assisted," said panel chairman James Wambugu.

He said if the reforms recommended by the government are adopted, the government will cover about 35 million, more so children and other dependants hence the actual premiums paid will be lower.

Mr Wambugu clarified that with the high default rate in the scheme, NHIF spends three times more money paying for treatment of Kenyans in that scheme, compared to their contributions.

"This is an expense on the government. Instead, we have proposed that the government allocates funds to cover the uninsured Kenyans. This is going to reduce the spending since the government is able to plan," Mr Wambugu said.

VOLUNTARY PAYMENT

He clarified that even as the government scraps the voluntary payment, normal mandatory contributions from civil servants and those in regular employment will continue.

"It is only the people in the informal sector who contribute Sh500 monthly and poor Kenyans who are not insured that will benefit from the scheme. For those employed, nothing changes," he added.

Mr Wambugu said so long as one is a Kenyan, they are eligible for the standard scheme to get the basic essential medical services in accredited hospitals of their choice.

"All they need is to produce their identification card then they will be able to be identified by the system. They will get all the services except the complicated services," he says.

REFORMS

The reforms also seek to transform NHIF from a commercial scheme to a social health insurance scheme to cater for the health needs of Kenyans.

It also suggests that an independent organ should take over grading and accreditation of hospitals and service providers, in efforts aimed at delivering Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2022.

Ms Kariuki noted the report also proposes the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) should stop regulating the NHIF. The experts collected views from over 40 organisations over 45 days.

Ms Kariuki constituted the panel on February 26 following President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive to reform NHIF and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Imam, Sudan Activist Honored With U.S. Govt Award

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.