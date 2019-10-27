Nigeria: 9 Die, 12 Injured On Sagamu-Benin Expressway Crashes

Multiple crashes yesterday killed nine persons while twelve others sustained injuries around Ijebu Ife axis on Sagamu - Ijebu -Ode - Benin expressway.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the first crash which involved two vehicles, a Toyota Picnic car marked KTP812RG and a Red Daf truck with registration number JEG551XA, claimed two lives and injured persons.

Our correspondent further gathered that the second accident on the Ijebu-Ode - Sagamu Expressway, also at Ijebu Ife, claimed seven lives while ten people were injured.

The crash involved a white Mack tanker with registration number AGL667XX and a Toyota Hiace, a commuter bus coming from Okitipupa, Ondo state, marked KJA534XL.

The State's Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele confirmed the incident in a statement made available to our correspondent on Saturday in Abeokuta.

Oladele explained that the first crash occurred around 5: 40am when the weather was still dark while the second crash occurred at about 8:20 am on the same corridor at Ijebu Ife in Ogun.

"The crash was suspected to have been caused by armed robbery attacks when the driver of the Toyota picnic suddenly reversed on the highway when he sighted the armed robbers.

"In the process of escaping the oncoming truck, unsuspectedly rammed into the Toyota Picnic vehicle.

The truck in the process fell into the ditch," he said.

He disclosed that the two injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital Morgue.

Oladele stated that 19 people were involved in the second crash comprising of three male adults and 16 female adults, saying that 10 people were injured while seven died in the crash.

According to him, the accident was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control which resulted in a head-on collision.

Oladele stated that both the injured and the deceased were taken to General Hospital, Ijebu Ode.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, he urged them to visit the medical institutions or the FRSC Command at Ijebu - Ode, for details of the two crashes.