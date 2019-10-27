Nigeria: U-17 World Cup - Golden Eaglets Come From Behind to Win Six-Goal Thriller Against Hungary

Two goals in two minutes ensured Nigeria's Golden Eaglets got their Under 17 World Cup campaign to a perfect start with a 4-2 win after trailing Hungary for a larger part of the game.

Long spells of possession didn't count for 80 minutes as waves of attack from Nigeria's Golden Eaglets went unconverted until Mohammed Ibrahim's equalizer opened the floodgates.

Hungary took a 3rd-minute lead, capitalizing on a lack of communication in Nigeria's defence but Captain Samson Tijani replied from the spot in the 20th. The Hungarians didn't wait too long before going ahead again in the 28th, thanks to a fine Sámuel Major's curling finish from outside the box.

By the time the referee from Peru blew his whistle for halftime, Nigeria was already showing intent, leaving spectators salivating for what the second half would hold, and it didn't disappoint.

It was looking like Nigeria will open the competition with a loss until the introduction of Akinkunmi Amoo whose pace and energy kept the Hungarian defence on its toes till the end of the game.

Mohammed Ibrahim started the comeback in the 79th minute, converting from an Ibrahim Sa'id corner. Nigerians didn't have to wait for too long too to celebrate a third from another header as Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi sneaked in to put the ball beyond a helpless Krisztián Hegyi in goal for Hungary.

The icing on the cake came in the 86th from a Samson Tijani free-kick. A deflection left Hungary's Hegyi helpless one more time as Nigeria ran out 4-2 victors.

Manu Garba's Golden Eaglets will head into the next game against Ecuador on Tuesday on the back of this morale-boosting come-back win before ending the group stage against Australia on Friday.

Nigeria is the record winner of the competition having won it on five occasions, the last being in 2015.

Nigeria also holds the record of being one of the only two countries to have won the competition back-to-back (2013 and 2015).

In the other opening day game of the U-17 World Cup, Brazil thrashed Canada 4-1.