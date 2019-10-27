Nigeria: Cricket World Cup Qualifiers - Ireland Win Hands Nigeria Fifth Consecutive Loss

27 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Nigeria lost their fifth consecutive match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday in the UAE, losing to Ireland who won by eight wickets.

The match played at the Zayhed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi saw Nigeria winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Ireland's great bowling skills limited their African counterparts to 66 runs for the loss of nine in 20 overs. The European team only needed 6.1 overs to score 67 runs with 83 balls to spare.

Ireland are now top in Group B with four wins in six matches while Nigeria rest in bottom place among six other contenders.Nigeria will take on Hong Kong in their last group game on Sunday

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

