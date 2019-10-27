Tanzania Calls for Dialogue On Zim, Cuba

Tanzania has called for an international community constructive dialogue towards removal of the Cuban economic embargo and sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijan, that the economic embargo and sanctions imposed on the two countries cripple the determination towards economic development, access to trade, investment and the well-being of their people.

In 2001 Western powers imposed economic sanctions on Zimbabwe after the southern African country restored its land which was under foreigners.

On Friday China joined member states of the Southern African Devevelopment Community (SADC) to press Western nations to lift the sanctions.

Mr Majaliwa said "Tanzania is partnering with the international community to call for a fundamental dialogue that will remove barriers to the Cuban government and sanctionson the Zimbabwean government to bring about economic change for the benefit of the people of those countries."

The premier, who is representing President John Magufuli at the Summit, called for deeper South-South cooperation and strengthened North- South relations. He reaffirmed Tanzania's faith in the NAM, a true embodiment of humanity.

"Tanzania dedicates itself to continue respecting the values and principles of NAM as well as constructively engaging in the work of our movement as we have always done in the past 58 years," he said.

He commended the relations between NAM, G77 and China.

"We urge for its consolidation in defending the interests of the Movement whose majority are developing countries," he said.

The current global political, social and economic challenges call for collective and urgent responses by the international community in its entirety, he explained.

He said this is especially necessary for the NAM whose members nearly make up 55 per cent of world population, commonly facing similar challenges in all arenas.

"It is, however, essential that the collective solutions chosen to address these shared challenges are in conformity with the principles of justice and international law. These principles are crucial guides towards building sustainable, secure, fair and prosperous societies; and for creating and enabling environment for upholding the United Nations Charter," he noted.

It is in this regard that he said the Tanzanian delegation welcomes the theme for this Summit: 'Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of contemporary world."

"Today, we are deeply concerned to see the resurgence of isolationism and extreme nationalism that have so far served to curb the efficiency and even the very existence of a rules-based international order, cooperation and dialogue."

"With the existing global challenges, the international community should be united, not fragmented and should be willing to take collective global approaches to global issues for the betterment of humanity."

Concerning climate change, Mr Majaliwa noted that it is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity.

"We therefore urge the international community to adopt appropriate measures to address the threat that we are constantly facing. We also call upon developed countries to fulfill their financial obligation, build capacity and enhance technological support to developing countries," he said.

Regarding the reforms of the Security Council, Tanzania commends the work of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on the Security Council Reforms, he said.

However, "We sternly feel concerned that recent consultations within the 73rd session have shown divergent views and interests that are falling short of Africa's expectation of the legitimate claim of at least two seats in the permanent category of membership in the Security Council."