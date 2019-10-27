Tanzania: Water Project Set to Benefit 33 Mara Villages

27 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AT least 33 villages in Musoma, Mara region are expected to benefit from a water project being executed in the area.

Musoma District Commissioner, Dr Vicent Anney said a team of experts from the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and officials from Musoma District were identifying areas where the water infrastructure will be fixed.

"The experts have begun the second phase implementation of the project, which is the assessment of areas where water infrastructure will be built within 33 villages of the Musoma Rural District," said Dr Anney.

The experts, he said, have started in Kurukerege and Mkirira, Nyegina wards and will then continue to other areas to ensure that all 33 villages around the lake have access to water.

He said Musoma Water Authority (MUWASA was supplying the precious liquid in excess, which was being utilised by 50 per cent.

"The government has decided to supply Musoma Rural and Butiama with sufficient clean and safe water" he said.

For his part, Member of Parliament for Musoma Rural, Prof Sospeter Muhongo, expressed gratitude to the government for implementing the project which will enable people to have access to clean and safe water from Lake Victoria.

"The citizens express their deepest gratitude to the government for embarking on the implementation of clean and safe water projects in their villages," Prof Muhongo said.

The Mugango-Kiabakari Butiama project, which receive water from Lake Victoria, will cost 70billion/-, which will be funded by the government of Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and BADEA and will be completed within 24 months.

He added that feasibility study in the villages of Bugoji, Nyambono, Bugazama, Musanja and Nyamrandirira districts has been carried out, and requests for funding for the implementation of the water supply project in the villages have been brought to the district and are being closely monitored.

