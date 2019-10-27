Zimbabwe: 'Anti-Sanctions Day Should Come More Often', Says Hungry Zimbabweans Munching Free Food

Photo: toubibe/Pixabay
Harare (file photo)
27 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Makanaka Masenyama

WHEN President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived for the anti-sanctions day event on Friday, the terraces were near empty as thousands of hungry Zimbabweans stampeded for free food outside.

Tired protesters had marched for 3km from an open space on the western peripheries of the Harare CBD to the country's main stadium further west.

When they got to there, it was time to scramble for chicken, chips and drinks that was being doled out free of charge outside.

With temperatures in Harare soaring above 30 degrees celsius, coupled with a general hunger period, the food could not have come at a better time.

The event was turned into a feast.

One elderly woman who was caught on camera in a video that went viral on social media could not hide her gratitude. She admitted the food was a blessing to her.

Another woman who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said she wished such events could come more often so she could get food for herself and children.

However, it was not all joy for everyone in the stadium, as one unidentified woman who was not equal to the pushing and shoving fainted.

She was seen being assisted by paramedics from the Red Cross Society and was later ferried to hospital by an ambulance.

The day was set aside by regional body, SADC for a unified call to lift "illegal" sanctions imposed on some top government officials, security commanders, journalists and individuals with links to government who were all accused of aiding the stifling of democracy in the country.

The measures were imposed 2001 and 2003 by the US and the European Union at the height of Zanu PF invasions on white owned land and government crackdown on the opposition.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Voices Grow Louder for Lifting of Zimbabwe Sanctions
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
SADC Urges International Community to Lift Sanctions on Zimbabwe
'U.S. Sanctions to Stay Until Zimbabwe Adheres to Constitution'
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
U.S., EU Sanctions Cost Zimbabwe Billions
China Calls For End to Zimbabwe Sanctions
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Voices Grow Louder for Lifting of Zimbabwe Sanctions

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.