South Africa: Rassie Hails 'Massive' Francois Louw Moment

27 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has hailed the impact of substitute loose forward Francois Louw in his side's Rugby World Cup semi-final win over Wales on Sunday.

In the tightest of contests, Wales had levelled the scores at 16-16 going into the final 10 minutes before a trademark Louw turnover won the Boks a turnover on the ground won the Boks a penalty in the 74th minute.

Flyhalf Handre pollard slotted the goal and the Boks went on to secure a 19-16 win and a place in the final where they will take on England on Saturday.

Erasmus was asked after the match just how important that moment from Louw was.

"It was massive," the coach said at his press conference.

"There were a few contributions from guys that came off the bench that made massive differences. Frans Steyn put a grubber through that got them stuck back into their 22.

"Francois Louw gave a penalty away when he just came on to the field, and I thought, 'Hell, OK, maybe that was the wrong call that I put him on'. Then two minutes later, he got the vital turnover inside our 22. Sometimes things work out for you, and sometimes they don't.

"A guy like S'bu (Nkosi) got a chance today. There were times in the game where he got found out, but there were certainly times when we had wonderful opportunities, and he played really well.

"That specific turnover by Flo (Louw) was very important for us to go through to the final."

Saturday's final will also be played in Yokohama and kick-off is at 11:00 (SA time).

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Voices Grow Louder for Lifting of Zimbabwe Sanctions

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.