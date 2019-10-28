Rwanda: ADEPR Deputy Spokesperson Karangwa Arrested

28 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Association of Pentecostal Churches in Rwanda (ADEPR), Rev. John Karangwa, was Saturday arrested by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and is being investigated for using of forged documents.

According to the Spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Marie Michelle Umuhoza, Karangwa is being held at Kicukiro RIB station as investigations continue.

"There is information that he used counterfeit documents. We are conducting investigations about it," Umuhoza told the New Times.

Karangwa is also the Head of Welfare of ADEPR church.

The New Times is yet to establish details concerning the forged documents.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Religion
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Voices Grow Louder for Lifting of Zimbabwe Sanctions

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.