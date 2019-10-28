Rwanda: ADEPR Deputy Spokesperson Karangwa Arrested

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Association of Pentecostal Churches in Rwanda (ADEPR), Rev. John Karangwa, was Saturday arrested by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and is being investigated for using of forged documents.

According to the Spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Marie Michelle Umuhoza, Karangwa is being held at Kicukiro RIB station as investigations continue.

"There is information that he used counterfeit documents. We are conducting investigations about it," Umuhoza told the New Times.

Karangwa is also the Head of Welfare of ADEPR church.

The New Times is yet to establish details concerning the forged documents.