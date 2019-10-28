Rwanda: Tour Du Faso - Mugisha Wins Stage 3 to Take Yellow Jersey

Moise Mugisha put up a stunning performance on Sunday as he rode to a solo Stage 3 victory at the ongoing Tour du Faso, and subsequently claimed the overall leader's Yellow Jersey.

The 22-year old claimed the 145km stage, which started from Tenkodogo to Dapaong, in a time of 3 hours, 33 minutes and 20 seconds. He was 34 seconds ahead of a big group that included Rwandans Didier Munyaneza and Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo.

BREAKING: Team #Rwanda's Moise Mugisha has sprinted his way into the yellow jersey at the ongoing 32nd Tour du Faso after winning Stage 3 this afternoon.

On top of the stage winner's jersey and the coveted Yellow for the overall leader, Mugisha was also recognised as the young rider of the day.

"It is very gratifying for us to win the stage and at the same time take the yellow jersey," said Mugisha after riding his way to the top of the general classification.

However, he warned that "We still have a long way to go. There are seven more stages ahead, so we must fight for more victories and consistency on the podium if we are to go all the way to the ultimate stage in yellow. Indeed it is going to be a huge challenge."

The 32nd edition of the UCI 2.2 category race continues Monday as the riders battle it out on a 101.8km distance in Stage 4 from Bitou to Koupéla.

Team Rwanda, who are under the guidance of Felix Sempoma, are making their first appearance in the annual race since 2006.

Sunday

1. Moise Mugisha 3h33'20"

2. Bachirou Nikiema 3h33'54"

3. Manuel Antonio Dario 3h33'54"

7. Didier Munyaneza 3h33'54"

8. Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo 3h33'54"