Rwanda: Nduwantare Sacked as Gicumbi Manager After Five Games

Gicumbi football club side have fired head coach Jean-Marie Vianney Nduwantare, the club announced on Sunday.

Charles Alias Hakizimana, former assistant to Nduwantare, was immediately elevated as interim coach.

The Gicumbi District-sponsored side are bottom of the Rwanda Premier League table with no point yet having lost all their opening five matches this season.

Nduwantare knew his reign as Gicumbi manager was coming to an end after his side failed to manage even a single after four games, and the 1-0 capitulation to SC Kiyovu on Saturday was his final straw.

Speaking to Times Sport, Gicumbi FC president, John Urayeneza, confirmed that Nduwantare had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect and the search for his replacement also started straightaway.

This publication understands that Gicumbi have started talks with Emmanuel Ruremesha, and he could this week be unveiled as the club's new head coach.