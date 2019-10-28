Nigeria: Poverty, Enormous Challenge Facing Our Democracy - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says poverty is one of the enormous challenges facing Nigeria's democracy, urging leaders at all levels to work hard to address the issue because of its direct bearing on criminality in the country.

Buhari, according to a statement yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu, said this in a congratulatory message to Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on his 52nd birthday anniversary.

He advised Fintiri to set a standard for good governance that might be used to reinforce confidence in the country's younger political leaders.

Buhari was quoted in the message delivered on his behalf by Sarki Abba, the Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs and Social Events, as saying that "I am proud to say that you have started off well. You should therefore not rest on your oars until the people feel the impact of good governance. Your performance will be the yardstick by which our youth will be rated in this democracy.

"My administration is fully committed to supporting our youth to succeed because the country looks upon them for future leadership. As one of our youngest leaders, let your performance be an inspiration for others, thereby galvanising our youth to participate actively in making Nigeria a better country."

Buhari, who congratulated Fintiri on the "good work" he had started, urged him not to rest on his oars because complacency was number one enemy of success.

He advised him to do everything to address the problem of youth restiveness caused by "unemployment" which in turn led to "crime".