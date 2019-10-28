Kenya: Kipkorir Reclaims Standard Chartered Marathon Title

27 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Brimin Kipkorir from Elgeyo Marakwet Sunday recaptured the Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon title.

It's the 2015 Nairobi Half Marathon champion Purity Changwony Jebichi who returned from a two-year maternity break to win women's race after taking off at the 27km mark.

Kipkorir, who won the event in 2017, brushed off Steven Kipchirchir from Kaptagat at the 35km to sweep the course to victory in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 42 seconds.

Kipkorir, who clocked 2:12:39 in 2017, becomes the first athlete to ever recapture the men's title. Kipchirchir finished second in 2:11:53 as Victor Serem clocked 2:12:00.

"The race was superb with the good weather complimenting," said Kipkorir. "I want to take two weeks break then start preparations for another big race in February."

Changwony swept to victory in 2:30:33, beating Chemtai Rionotukei to second place in 2:33:03 as Shelmith Muriuki timed 2:34:39 for third.

