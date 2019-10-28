Kenya: 12 KCSE Candidates Pregnant in Bomet - Administrator

Twelve KCSE candidates from two schools in Bomet County are pregnant.

Seven attend Mulot Girls' Secondary School in Bomet East while five go to Kiplokyi Girls' Secondary School in Bomet Central.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding regretted the state of affairs but noted that the girls have a right to education so they will write the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations

"People who sexually exploit school children will be arrested and prosecuted as girls must be protected. Situations where young girls are thrust into motherhood will not be tolerated," he said.

He said several boda boda riders had been arrested for preying on learners after enticing them with free rides.

STATISTICS

Bomet has a total of 18,659 KCSE candidates - 9,789 boys and 8,870 girls, who will take the tests at more than 200 examination centres.

In 2018, more than 30 pregnant girls in Bomet wrote the KCSE and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

This kicked off a storm over cases of teenage pregnancies, with education officials seeking to curb the cases.

DRUGS

Mr Omoding further decried a drugs problem at Longisa Boys', Kaplong Girls', Siongiroi Girls' and Tenwek Boys', saying it had resulted in cases of indiscipline.

He added, however, "Following intervention by security officers and State agencies, loopholes which led to cases of drugs trafficking in schools have been sealed."

A taskforce report on poor performance in national examinations in the county cited the smoking of bhang and cigarettes and consumption of other prohibited substances.

CHEATING

Regarding cheating, Mr Omoding three secondary schools and two primary schools are on a watch list.

"Security officers will arrest and prosecute those involved in cheating," he warned.

He spoke at Kaplong Boys' Secondary School during a briefing for secondary school heads and exams supervisors.

County Commander Naomi Ichami said enough police officers will be deployed to all examination centres to man the exams.

"Private vehicles will not, under any circumstances, be allowed to ferry examination papers from the county headquarters to schools. Those found flouting the rules will be arrested and prosecuted," she said.

NO MEDIA

County Director of Education Mabale Indiatsi directed all secondary school principals, head teachers, supervisors and invigilators not to speak to the media in the course of the examination period.

"I am directing you to run away from media and treat them like the plague. Everyone involved with the exams should not interact with the media or engage in social media debates."

Kenya National Union of Teachers Executive Secretary Malel Langat said the Kenya National Examinations Council should ensure those contracted to preside over the exams are paid in time.

Also present was Paul Kimetto, Executive Secretary of Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers.