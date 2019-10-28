Kenya: Kipkorir Reclaims Stanchart Marathon Title

Nairobi — Brimin Kipkorir returned to this year's Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon to reclaim the title he won in 2017, winning the men's race in 2 Hours, 10 Minutes and 42 Seconds on Sunday morning.

In the corresponding women's race, Purity Jebichii, the winner of the 2015 Half Marathon at the same event, clinched the full marathon title in 2 Hours, 33 Minutes, 30 Minutes.

Both Kipkorir and Jebichii walked home with Sh2 million prize money that was increased this year from the previous Sh1.5 million.

Kipkorir finished ahead of Stephen Kipchirchir who was second while Victor Serem settled for third.

In the half marathon, Andrew Nyamwai dominated the men's race 1 Hour, 01 Minutes, 51 Seconds while the women's race went to Sheila Chepkirui.