Kenya: Kipkorir Reclaims Stanchart Marathon Title

27 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Brimin Kipkorir returned to this year's Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon to reclaim the title he won in 2017, winning the men's race in 2 Hours, 10 Minutes and 42 Seconds on Sunday morning.

In the corresponding women's race, Purity Jebichii, the winner of the 2015 Half Marathon at the same event, clinched the full marathon title in 2 Hours, 33 Minutes, 30 Minutes.

Both Kipkorir and Jebichii walked home with Sh2 million prize money that was increased this year from the previous Sh1.5 million.

Kipkorir finished ahead of Stephen Kipchirchir who was second while Victor Serem settled for third.

In the half marathon, Andrew Nyamwai dominated the men's race 1 Hour, 01 Minutes, 51 Seconds while the women's race went to Sheila Chepkirui.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.