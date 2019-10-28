Kenya: Army Recruitment Now Set for November 27 to December 16

Nairobi — Kenya Defense Forces recruitment will now be held on November 27.

The recruitment had been scheduled to start On October 27 but it was postponed following concerns from Members of Parliament who questioned fairness in countrywide distribution due to the centres where it was set to take place.

"The Kenya Defense Forces wishes to notify all Kenyans that the recruitment exercise earlier postponed has been rescheduled to take place from November 27 to December 16 2019," said a statement from KDF headquarters, Those candidates who had applied MUST reapply afresh."

Recruitment of General Service Officers, Cadets, Specialist Officers, Tradesmen and Tradeswomen will be through applications to the Defense headquarters.

Enrollment of General Duty Officers and Defense Forces Constables will be done by KDF teams at the sub-county level.