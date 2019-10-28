Kenya: FKF Reveals Details of Migne's Sh12 Million Payout Deal

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has indicated that former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne will be paid Sh12 million in installments to tear up his three-year contract.

Frenchman Migne was fired in August of 2019, moments after Kenya was surprisingly bundled out of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) by Tanzania.

Speaking during an interview on a local TV, Mwendwa confirmed that Migne will receive his estimated Sh1.5 monly salary up until March 2020.

He will also be allowed to access his house in Nairobi and car, at the expense of the federation.

But there is a catch.

The Frenchman will only benefit from these terms for as long as he remains unemployed.

"We (FKF) agreed that we do not need him (Migne). We didn't just chase him as has been the case in the past. We agreed to pay his salary until March 2020. We also agreed that if he gets a job, we will stop paying him," Mwendwa explained.

Migne was hired in June of 2018 and went on to steer Kenya to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15-years.

The 1-0 home win over four-time African champions Ghana in the qualification campaign was the highlight of the coach's tenure in Kenya.

Besides Migne, Mwendwa and FKF are staring at a combined Sh163 million awarded to former coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson for unfair dismissal.