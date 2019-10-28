Kenya: FKF Reveals Details of Migne's Sh12 Million Payout Deal

27 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has indicated that former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne will be paid Sh12 million in installments to tear up his three-year contract.

Frenchman Migne was fired in August of 2019, moments after Kenya was surprisingly bundled out of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) by Tanzania.

Speaking during an interview on a local TV, Mwendwa confirmed that Migne will receive his estimated Sh1.5 monly salary up until March 2020.

He will also be allowed to access his house in Nairobi and car, at the expense of the federation.

But there is a catch.

The Frenchman will only benefit from these terms for as long as he remains unemployed.

"We (FKF) agreed that we do not need him (Migne). We didn't just chase him as has been the case in the past. We agreed to pay his salary until March 2020. We also agreed that if he gets a job, we will stop paying him," Mwendwa explained.

Migne was hired in June of 2018 and went on to steer Kenya to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15-years.

The 1-0 home win over four-time African champions Ghana in the qualification campaign was the highlight of the coach's tenure in Kenya.

Besides Migne, Mwendwa and FKF are staring at a combined Sh163 million awarded to former coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson for unfair dismissal.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.