Nigeria: Buhari Celebrates Eaglets' Victory At Opening Match in Brazil

28 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday congratulated the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria for an impressive beginning in the group opening match of FIFA World Cup Brazil 2019.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the under-17 football team which opened the tournament in Brazil with a 4-2 win over Hungary, had shown its preparedness to win the FIFA Championship for an unprecedented sixth time.

He said Buhari in a message to the team after its spectacular performance on Saturday night, praised the players for their determination to excel, which he said they displayed throughout the match despite the brilliant performance of their opponents.

"It was a wonderful display that I am very proud of. You showed that there is nothing that cannot be achieved with determination and perseverance.

"I have followed your journey leading to your arrival in Brazil for the competition. I have equally noted your determination and confidence throughout your preparations.

"I have no doubt in my mind that you are determined to win the competition for an unparalleled sixth time," Buhari was quoted as saying.

The statement also said Buhari assured the team of his continuing personal support and that of Nigerians for the entire period of the tournament.

"The President also urged the team to continue demonstrating the resilient spirit of the Nigerian, and bring the cup home, adding that he will personally be monitoring their progress in the tournament.

"President Buhari equally congratulated the handlers of the team, urging them to be sensitive to the needs of the youngsters in their burning desire to bring victory and honour to their fatherland," the statement added.

