Southern Africa: Airzim, Acsa Resolve Impasse

Photo: Hansueli Krapf/Wikimedia Commons
The Air Zimbabwe Boeing which carried then president Robert Mugabe to Blantyre in 2010.
28 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

A team of negotiators dispatched to South Africa by Air Zimbabwe brokered a deal that saw the release of the Boeing 767-200 on Friday.

The aircraft had been impounded by the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday over debt.

Airzim was blocked from using the OR Tambo International Arport due to debt over parking, landing and passenger services for flights into Johannesburg.

The size of the debt could not be immediately established as it remains a closely guarded secret by both ACSA and Air Zimbabwe for professional reasons.

Airzim's corporate services manager Mr Tafadzwa Mazonde confirmed to The Herald that the aircraft had been released after thrashing a payment plan.

"We resumed our flights on Friday and today, it must have gone to Johannesburg in the morning," said Mr Mazonde.

"We got all the clearances and we have been allowed to resume operations. Of course, there were payment plans and everything."

He declined to reveal the details of the payment plan and the extent of Airzim's obligations to ASCA, saying it was strategic that the figures be concealed.

"We can't divulge at the moment," said Mr Mazonde in terse response.

A source close to the development told The Herald that many airlines landing at OR Tambo International were also in arrears, some owing more than Airzim, and were due to suffer the same fate.

"There are some airlines which they want to ground too, which have worse off figures than Air Zimbabwe," said the source.

It is understood that other airlines such as South African Express were also grounded last week by ASCA.

But it was the impounding of Airzim, which has one operational aircraft, which threw the travel arrangements for many passengers into turmoil.

Both domestic and regional routes were affected since Wednesday, with some passengers having been accommodated on other airlines.

Those that had emergency meetings in South Africa reportedly ended up cancelling the trip.

Airzim continues to struggle with its sole aircraft and inconveniences passengers from time to time when it develops challenges.

Recently, it was grounded after developing a technical fault in Bulawayo.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
South Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Voices Grow Louder for Lifting of Zimbabwe Sanctions

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.