Nigeria/Togo: Again, Togo Edged Out Nigeria As Rangers Crumbled in to Kegue

28 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's spate of losses to Togo seems unabated as the country's representatives in CAF Confederation lost 2-1 in added time to Togo's ASC Kara last night.

It is the third time in four weeks that Nigerian teams have lost to Togo. The Togolese eliminated Nigeria from both WAFU Cup and African Nations Championships.

In yesterday's match at the Kégué Stadium, Mani Sapol shot the home side ahead in the 29th minute. But Rangers responded swiftly with an equalizer three minutes later.

Rangers held on gamely till a minute into the added time when Nane Richard got ASC Kara the winning goal. Rangers have the return leg in Enugu to overturn the defeat.

In a related development, former African champion, Enyimba FC secured a 2-0 win over South Africa's TS Galaxy in the first leg of their CAF Confederation playoff in Aba.

The Nigerian side made hays early in the game as Victor Mbaoma opened scoring in the seventh minute. It was a far departure from their previous continental match when they played goalless on the same ground with Sudan's Al Hilal.

In the second half, substitute player, Martin Usule scored the second goal in the 61st minute.

The return leg of the matches will come up week.

Read the original article on This Day.

