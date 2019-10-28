Nigeria: Bullion Vans - Prove Tinubu Stole Money - APC

Lagos — The All Progressives Congress yesterday tackled those who petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against its national leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The party challenged the petitioners to prove that Tinubu stole any money.

A group, under the aegis of concerned Nigerians, had asked the EFCC to probe the bullion vans sighted at Tinubu's residence on the eve of the 2019 general elections.

The petition, dated October 25, was signed by an activist, Deji Adeyanju and two others, Ariyo Dare Atoye and Adebayo Raphael.

It would be recalled that a picture of two bullion vans entering Tinubu's residence on the eve of the election had gone viral even as Tinubu claimed the money belonged to him.

Some Nigerians had taken on the EFCC for not probing the scenario.

But EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu had said the commission would probe Tinubu if it received a petition to that effect.

The spokesman of the APC in Lagos State, Abiodun Salami, in a chat with our correspondent yesterday, said: "Let them come up with the proof. The man is a private citizen and he has been out of government for the past 12 years. If he has decided to spend his money on his party, how is that a problem? Let them come up with a proof that somebody's money is missing."