South Africa: SA's Anti-Money Laundering Measures Under Global Spotlight

27 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

The world's money-laundering policemen are in SA to evaluate this country's compliance with global standards and the results could be damning. There are literally billions at stake.

Financial crime is on the rise in SA despite the amendment of laws designed to curb it. Just under half of the companies have fallen victim to financial crime within the past year, a survey by the Financial Intelligence Centre found.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the inter-governmental regulating body, is in South Africa to complete its evaluation of the country's compliance with international anti-money laundering standards.

The evaluation is being conducted by representatives from FATF, the International Monetary Fund and the Eastern & Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group. The resulting report, known as a mutual evaluation in industry jargon, will provide an in-depth analysis of South Africa's system for preventing criminal abuse of the financial system.

The team will assess SA's technical compliance measured against the FATF 40+9 recommendations, as well as its effectiveness in implementing these.

In other words, are we making a dent in the fight against financial crime?

Though regulations have been strengthened, South Africa is still losing anything between $10-billion and $25-billion annually in illicit financial flows,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

