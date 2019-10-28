Nigeria Launches Factory to Produce Uniforms for Military, Security Agencies

28 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The federal government has launched a modern garment factory to produce uniforms for the armed forces and other security agencies in the country.

This is to ensure standardisation and guard against the misuse of military and security uniforms by impostors and criminals in Nigeria.

Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the launching of the garment factory, which was tagged, DICON-SUR Corporate Wears Nigeria Limited, was held at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) at Kakuri, Kaduna.

Mr Manga quoted President Muhammadu Buhari speaking at the occasion as saying that the security of lives and property of Nigerians and the integrity of the nation's territory was very important to the present administration.

Mr Buhari said: "This event is a clear demonstration of the determination of my government to encourage Public-Private Partnership through foreign direct investment into the Nigerian economy".

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the garment factory was being launched in recognition of the dire need of Nigeria for a modern garment factory to produce befitting uniforms for the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

He reiterated the administration's resolve to deal with all forms of crime and criminality in the country.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards bandits, insurgents, kidnappers and other criminals.

"The entire armed forces, security agencies and other resources at our disposal will be deployed to keep the people safe and the country secure," he said.

Mr Buhari called on the military and all security agencies to speed up the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the country to guarantee the security of all citizens.

He urged DICON to raise its game by being a frontline player in the cutting-edge warfare technology, not just to keep Nigeria safe but to make it a major earner for the country.

The president further said that part of the value chain of the industry is the creation of additional 1,000 jobs when the factory is fully operational in 2021.

He opined that since the basic raw material for the factory was clothing, the project would also invigorate the textile industry in the catchment cotton-growing states like Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina among others.

Mr Buhari expressed optimism that the ripple effect would catalyse industrial development and job creation in the area.

He said that the factory being launched was a partnership between DICON and Sur Corporate Wear of Turkey.

