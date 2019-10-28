Kenya: Sonko Inks Deal With Danish Firm to Manage Industrial Polution in Nairobi

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has reached an agreement with two international agencies to address industrial pollution in the city.

The agreement, signed with the Danish Environment Protection Agency and the 2030 Water Resources Group, an affiliate wing of the World Bank, will see Nairobi's solid waste better managed and sanitation in the city improved drastically.

The deal that is set to bolster the city's preparedness in combating pollution was inked ahead of the Water and Sanitation Conference that is set to be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) next week.

While lauding the partnership, Governor Mike Sonko said the the combined efforts will help in the efforts of reducing pollution in the city.

"Nairobi residents are some of the most hardworking in the world and they deserve an environment that will make them healthy," said Sonko.

Danish Head of Division at the Environment Protection Agency, Annette Samuelsen, said Denmark is willing to work with Nairobi in implementing modern solid waste management systems and dealing with industrial waste.

"We are looking forward to this future cooperation that will be of great value in dealing with water pollution and challenges related to industrial waste," she said.

Water Resources Management specialist, who is also the Kenya Country Coordinator for the 2030 Water Resource Group, Joy Busolo, has hailed the new partnership.

She said Nairobi will benefit by learning how to sustainably treat industrial effluent at source and having a decentralized system of water treatment.

Busolo said the private sector will be brought on board under the Kenya Industrial Water Alliance umbrella.

Environment Executive member Vesca Kangogo said the partnership will boost ongoing efforts by the county government in dealing with pollution of Nairobi River and industrial effluent in general.

She said the county already has a solid waste management strategic plan but it is still willing to explore a more structured approach in dealing with environmental challenges.

"We are adapting wisely to some of these approaches and I believe having such partnerships only make our efforts more efficient," Vesca said.

The partnership between the three parties will see more funds pumped into the county to boost ongoing programs on solid waste management and industrial waste.

According to the county's waste management department, Nairobi generates about 400 million litres of waste per day.

However, the two treatment plants at Ruai and Kariobangi have the capacity to deal with 192 million litres per day.