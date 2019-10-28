Malawi: PAC Sets Timeline for Peace Talks, Wants to End Before Poll Case Ruling

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says it wants to wind up its peace talks with the warring parties before the landmark election case ruling.

PAC chairperson the Reverend Dr Felix Chingota

The quasi-religious body's chairperson the Very Reverend Felix Chingota said this would pre-empt any post-election case ruling violence.

"We have modelled our dialogue in such a way that it tackles future eventualities, we should be able to handle the aftermath of the court ruling," said Chingota in an interview with Zodiak's Sunday program, Tiuzeni Zoona.

The Constitutional Court is set to finish hearing the case on December 6 and the ruling will be handed down within 45 days after finishing hearing the case.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential election, accusing Malawi Electoral Commission of complacency in the manipulation of results in favour of president Peter Mutharika.

Chingota said PAC has already written State House seeking an audience with Mutharika to brief him on the outcome of PAC's meetings with MCP's Lazarus Chakwera, UTM's Saulos Chilima, MEC's Jane Ansah and Human Rights Defenders Coalition officials.

"We want to invite him to a round table discussion with all those involved; Honourable Chakwera, Honourable Chilima, Dr. Ansah and HRDC," he said.

He said one of the agendas during such a meeting for the high profile politicians and rights activists would be the calls for the removal of Ansah as chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission, calls which have prompted countrywide anti-Jane Ansah protests.

Mutharika on Saturday invited the opposition and the HRDC for dialogue to end the current political stalemate which is threatening the country's economy. Ac