Malawi: PAC Sets Timeline for Peace Talks, Wants to End Before Poll Case Ruling

28 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says it wants to wind up its peace talks with the warring parties before the landmark election case ruling.

PAC chairperson the Reverend Dr Felix Chingota

The quasi-religious body's chairperson the Very Reverend Felix Chingota said this would pre-empt any post-election case ruling violence.

"We have modelled our dialogue in such a way that it tackles future eventualities, we should be able to handle the aftermath of the court ruling," said Chingota in an interview with Zodiak's Sunday program, Tiuzeni Zoona.

The Constitutional Court is set to finish hearing the case on December 6 and the ruling will be handed down within 45 days after finishing hearing the case.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential election, accusing Malawi Electoral Commission of complacency in the manipulation of results in favour of president Peter Mutharika.

Chingota said PAC has already written State House seeking an audience with Mutharika to brief him on the outcome of PAC's meetings with MCP's Lazarus Chakwera, UTM's Saulos Chilima, MEC's Jane Ansah and Human Rights Defenders Coalition officials.

"We want to invite him to a round table discussion with all those involved; Honourable Chakwera, Honourable Chilima, Dr. Ansah and HRDC," he said.

He said one of the agendas during such a meeting for the high profile politicians and rights activists would be the calls for the removal of Ansah as chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission, calls which have prompted countrywide anti-Jane Ansah protests.

Mutharika on Saturday invited the opposition and the HRDC for dialogue to end the current political stalemate which is threatening the country's economy. Ac

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Conflict
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.