South Africa: Anger and Fear As Home Affairs Officials Raid Mthatha Churches

As worshippers gathered in the Full Gospel Church at the Mthatha taxi rank in the Eastern Cape on Sunday 27 October they were afraid of a repetition of a Home Affairs raid the previous week.

In that raid, many members of the church were taken into custody -- churchgoers were told that if they did not co-operate, officials would be back for the 'women and children'. After initially denying the incident, Home Affairs took five days to explain the raids that shook the Congolese refugee community in Mthatha. The raids came within days of a visit by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

"It is just like xenophobia," community leader Jacques Matambura, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said about a Sunday 20 October raid by Home Affairs officials and police on churchgoers in Mthatha. Matambura, 46, holds confirmed refugee status and has permanent residency in South Africa. He came to the Eastern Cape 17 years ago.

He said the congregation, mostly asylum seekers from the DRC, had gathered at the premises of the Full Gospel Church at the Mthatha taxi rank.

"Church starts at 9.30am with worship until 10 and then preaching until 12.30pm. The...