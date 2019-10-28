South Africa: Fourth Industrial Revolution - the Revolution From Above - a Comparison of SA and Denmark

analysis

A developing country like South Africa needs appropriate technologies and appropriate ideas too, not the imposition of global templates. 4IR is the imposition of the ideology of Davos Man. If taken too seriously it will not end well.

The so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) might be the first revolutionary call coming from the ruling class. It was first coined by executive chairman of World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab, sometime in 2015. In the following year, the revolutionary feeling spread like wildfire among the elite crowd attending the Forum's annual meeting in Davos. High up in the Alps, Fortune 500 CEOs, state leaders, royalty and celebrities assured each other that they were living in extraordinary times. Technology was about to change everything. They were the chosen vanguard entrusted to spread the revolutionary gospel and to let the rest of the world become part of this "new cultural renaissance that will enable us to feel part of something much larger than ourselves", as Schwab explains 4IR.

The (conceptual) innovations imagined to drive this total transformation of the world is a hotch-potch of artificial intelligence singularity, nano and biotechnology, autonomous cars, internet of things, and exponential growth theory. No alternatives are available....