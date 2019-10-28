Malawi: Concerned Citizen Responds to Replace Queen's Hospital Broken Down Oxygen Cyclinder

27 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

Pemphero Mphande, leader of the Citizens of Progressive Action, has swiftly mobilized people to raise funds to replace a broken down oxygen cyclinder for the paedriatic emergency unit at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Mphande: This shows positive power of social media

Mphande said he had gone to Queens to check on a friend, Daniel Mumba, a Paedriatic Emergency Nurse Specialist, who had asked him to make a courtesy call to appreciate the challenges they face only to discover the medical personnel there were in panic after the only oxygen cyclinder available got broken down by accident.

"As we all know a child can play with anything. One of the child patients who was recovering, was playing close by the cylinder and in the process he bumped into it and it fell, completely breaking the gauge."

"Of course, the hospital is going to replace it but it would take awhile because of the bureaucracy in the government system and I thought it wise that we, as Malawians can raise funds to quickly replace it so that when the hospital buys another, it should just be a bonus.

"So I posted a tweet and the response was massive because as of now we have raised over K415,000 while the cost of the equipment at K300,000 and we will use the remainder to buy groceries for the same paedriatic emergency unit.

"We raised that amount in less than 10 hours. Contributions have come from Malawians across the country that responded to our Twitter with amounts ranging from K5,000 to K100,000.

"This shows the positive power of social media when it is used for the common good. My special thanks to all who have made this possible because the hospital really were at wits end after the accident," Mphande said.

Citizens of Progressive Action came to the fore following its aggression against the plans to elect a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Blantyre, saying in all his life the Indian legend never added any value to Malawi and that he never had any connection whatsoever with this country.

The grouping says statues are elected for people for sentimental reasons but Mahatma Gandhi never impacted Malawi in anyway to deserve such an honour.

