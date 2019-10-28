Malawi: Fireworks At Raiply National Volleyball Tournament

27 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The 2019 Raiply National Volleyball Tournament taking place in Malawi's northern city of Mzuzu has started on a high with defending champions, Moyale Barracks, winning emphatically on Friday as well as Saturday.

Moyale in volleyball action Eagles in volleyball action

The soldiers from Moyale Barracks smashed their fellow soldiers, Cobbe Barracks Artillery from Zomba, by three sets to nothing on Friday and went on to win two more games on Saturday in Group A. They beat Lilongwe Spikers 3-0 and Chibavi Smashers, also 3-0.

And after going down 1-3 to Kamuzu Barracks Ladies on Friday, defending champions in the ladies category, Eagles, on Saturday whipped three teams to sail through to the semi finals to be played this Sunday. They eliminated Raffik High School, Eagle Claws and Gems; each by 3 sets to nothing.

The Eagles had a boost from their key players Orama Mesah and Praise Mwandira who missed their first game on Friday due to other commitments.

Going by Saturday's results in all games, the semi final line up in women's category has been completed. Kamuzu Barracks Ladies will face Moyale Barracks while Eagles will meet Katoto Sisters.

The men's and ladies' teams from the Polytechnic are both out of the tournament just like Chancellor College who only brought a men's team.

The semi final set up in the men's category is yet to be established on Sunday.

Moyale Barracks coach, Aaron Hoha Phiri, says he is confident that his team will retain the championship.

"We knew about this tournament some time back and we have been preparing. We have started very well and what remains is to finish the job on Sunday," remarked Phiri.

