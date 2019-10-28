Malawi: Police Officer Rapes Girl Suspect in Cell, Arrested

27 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Phalombe have arrested one of their own ranks after an allegation that he has raped a girl suspect in a police cell.

Sources say Sergeant Charles Mabuwa was arrested on allegation that he raped a 16-year-old girl inside Migowi police cell.

Sources said the girl, along with her two friends both aged 16 and standard 8 learners at Migowi primary school were arrested for assaulting a fellow learner.

During the night, the sources said, the officer, who was on night duty, is said to have called the girl and raped her.

She reported the matter to her parents the next day after they were released from custody.

She told the parents that Mabuwa used a condom during the raping.

The parents reported the matter to the police station which in turn reported it to Phalombe police station whose officers came to arrest Mabuwa.

Phalombe police officer-in-charge John Nkhoma has confirmed of the arrest of Mabuwa but refused to give details on the matter.

This comes hot on the heels of serious allegations that the police in Lulongwe raped some women in Nsundwe.

Mabuwa, who was born in 1990, hails from Nadolo village in chief Ngolongoliwa's area in Thyolo.

