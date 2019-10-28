South Africa: Evolving Intelligence - Varsities Must Prepare Graduates for the New Revolution

opinion

As we adapt to this changing landscape, part of our role as institutions of higher learning has to include teaching our students about the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is not enough for us to adapt; we have to ensure that they can adapt too.

A year before his death, Michelangelo, who was an accomplished sculptor, painter, architect, and poet of the High Renaissance inscribed "Ancora imparo" (I am still learning) on a sketch. This is the premise of education in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) era. In the 4IR we have to learn, relearn and learn. Learning is Moses and the Prophet in the 4IR. Studies have shown that the 4IR, based on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), which is when machines mimic human thinking - and in many instances surpass it - has the potential to disrupt every industry.

A 2017 McKinsey report predicted that by 2030, as a minimum, a third of the tasks of 60% of jobs could be automated. We cannot remain static in the face of this paradigm shift, and we certainly cannot be complacent. This month, on 16 October, the UAE announced that it would pilot the first university to have a singular...