South Africa: Crunch the Numbers - the Tax Base Is Not Dwindling

28 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By David Buckham

The number of taxpayers who contribute to the tax base is also increasing and commentary that states otherwise seems to emanate from a misunderstanding of the concept of assessed taxpayers.

On 30 October 2019, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), reporting on the progress made in achieving the revenue and expenditure targets set in the February 2019 Budget. Many commentators predict that a shortfall of between R50-billion and R60-billion on the revenue target of R1.42-trillion will be revealed - a shortfall of between 3.5% and 4.2%, compared to last year's 1.1%.

Revenue shortfalls have been the subject of several articles in the media and are frequently discussed with reference to the poor administration of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), as detailed in the findings of the Nugent Commission in 2018.

The recent resignation of Athol Williams - partner at Bain & Company - reminds us that we still do not know to what extent the tentacles of corruption penetrated SARS, depleting the agency's capacity and compromising important operational units. Indeed, in an interview with Business Maverick on 17 October 2019, Williams stated that, "Bain is withholding information about the restructuring of SARS...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.