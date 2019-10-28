South Africa: How Geared Up Is South Africa for Electric Vehicles?

28 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malibongwe Tyilo

With just over 1,000 electric vehicles on South African roads, how practical is the charging network? Is the country set up to achieve the goal of electric mobility?

In the upcoming third episode of On the Edge of Change, our series on climate change, sea-level rise and the SEAmester programme aboard the research vessel the SA Agulhas II, the scientists we interviewed repeatedly emphasised the importance of targeting politicians and other policymakers, in order for them to push policies that will reduce our collective carbon footprint.

Indeed, in cases like the Paris Agreement, where world leaders got together to formulate policies to fight climate change, the result was that they went back to their countries to work on regulations for their national industries to meet the agreed goals.

The automotive industry, in particular, was one of the key focuses, especially considering that transport accounts for 23% of all greenhouse gas emissions. The goal now is for 20% of all road vehicles to be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 and 35% of new vehicles to be EVs. This has put pressure on manufacturers to get into the EV business. Currently, only 2.5% of cars worldwide are electric.

China, Europe and North...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

