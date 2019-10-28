South Africa: The Dark Web Already Has You in Its Grip

opinion

Your data has already been compromised. The good news is that all is not lost and you can take steps to protect yourself.

Perhaps you think it'll never happen to you, but here's a hard truth: your personal information has been compromised and is probably already for sale on the Dark Web.

The bad news is, there's not much you can do about it. The good news is, you can protect yourself against future and further breaches.

Before we get into that, here's some context: The threat of cybercrime in South Africa has never been more severe. SA has the third-highest number of cybercrime victims worldwide - and the country loses about R2.2 billion a year to cyber-attacks.

Breaches affecting major companies - including Liberty, Ster-Kinekor, Master Deeds, ViewFines and Facebook - have exposed the information of millions of South Africans.

Don't think you've been affected? Think again.

Your personal data is broadly available online. On how many webpages have you entered your e-mail address, phone number, and birthday - to sign up for new services, open accounts or download a free e-book? And on how many of these sites have you used the same or similar passwords?

The reality...