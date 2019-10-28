Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Plans Law to Punish Those Calling for Sanctions

28 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu PF is considering enacting a law that will make it criminal for any Zimbabwean to call for sanctions against the country or be found in any suspicious engagement with foreign enemies of the country.

This was revealed by party Chief Whip, Pupurayi Togarepi on the sidelines of a government organised anti-sanctions march in Harare on Friday.

"You will see from now going forward that those who go out looking for sanctions, talking to foreign forces against the people of Zimbabwe, asking for sanctions to be imposed on our people, as parliamentarians we will ensure we take a stance against them.

"It is not going to be business as usual," he told NewZimbabwe.com.

Togarepi, who is also secretary for Zanu PF's militant youth league, last year promised to push for the enactment of a Patriots Law he said should invite death by hanging as punishment if one is caught violating it.

The Zanu PF led administration accuses MDC of campaigning for the imposition of a travel ban and asset freeze on government officials.

The ruling party argues the sanctions were not targeted, as widely claimed by the opposition, but were affecting ordinary Zimbabweans.

Last week, MDC deputy president and Harare East MP, Tendai Biti was barred from contributing to a sanctions debate by National Assembly Speaker as he is being accused of being among those who fronted the call for sanctions.

Said Togarepi, "We have agreed that from now onward, certain characters from the opposition will not be allowed to debate issues concerning the people of Zimbabwe because they want all of them (Zimbabweans) dead.

"We have already initiated the process of coming up with something similar to the Patriots Act wherein no member of the public or a member of the legislature can go out of the country or associate with people who are against us as a people.

"They will not be allowed to do so without consequence from parliament or the law.

"We are coming up with a law that will ensure anyone who goes out sharing bad things about Zimbabwe, de-campaigning Zimbabwe will be arrested."

During the period leading to the 2018 elections, three MDC Alliance top officials - Nelson Chamisa, Biti and Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe - visited the United States of America to engage with different government officials in the US Congress, business people and Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

Chamisa told the media during their brief stay in the US, "What brought us here are issues of trying to advocate for free and fair elections in Zimbabwe, and peace and to try and bring solutions to the economic hardships facing the country, so that there is an end to the long queues at banks.

"We are here to ensure that we work together with the international community to guarantee that the economic, political and social problems in the country come to an end."

Chamisa said they were asking rich individuals they met to "assist us to solve the problems in our country".

But the MDC officials came under fire from the Zanu PF led government after their controversial trip was construed as yet another mission to call for sanctions.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.