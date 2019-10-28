Kenya: Tream FC Win Kisumu Round of Guinness Night Football

Kisumu — Skipper Calvin Ogallo literally led from the front scoring all three goals as Stream FC beat Kotoko 3-2 in a pulsating final to clinch the Kisumu edition of the 'Guinness Night Football' five-a-side tournament at the Simba Sports Club on Friday night.

Stream were lucky to escape with the victory after a lapse of concentration allowed Kotoko to score two second half goals but it was a little too late as they couldn't conjure a memorable comeback from three goals down.

"In football you have to out your mind in the game throughout. We were almost punished but at least I am thankful we have won. It is such a privilege to win in this region that is hugely blessed in terms of talent. Our target is to go all the way to Nigeria for the I international tournament and as we head to the national tournament we warn other teams that we mean business,"Ogalo told Capital Sport.

The skipper was in red hot form in the final as he struck a first half hatrick to send his side coasting.

Fro a quickly taken throw in, the Kotoko defense was found napping and Ogalo rifled in from a few yards out. He quickly added his second after a blocked clearance from the Kotoko backline found him lurking at the edge of the box to fire his side two ahead.

Just before the break , the skipper made it three with another brilliant finish from close range.

But after the break, the Kotoko side came in determined to get back into the game. Keeper Elijah Oloo drew one back with a long range shot from his goal line before tournament top scorer Joe Messi hit his seventh goal of the tournament.

However, Kotoko could not complete the comeback as Stream defended in numbers.

Meanwhile, Homeland beat Kenya Re 1-0 to clinch bronze. John Collins Ogalo scored the lone goal to hand his side the consolation prize.

Enroute to the final, Stream beat Kenya Re by a solitary goal scored by Fredrick Ochieng with Ogalo having a goal mysteriously ruled out by the referee.

Kotoko on their end had to endure a strenuous 8-7 post match penalties victory over Homeland following a 1-1 drawn regulation time.

All first five kickers scored to send the game into sudden death. The first two scored again but Homeland's Wycliffe Oduor missed. Messi stepped up for Kotoko and scored the decisive kick that sent them to the finale.

The red hot forward had scored Kotoko's opener with thunderous shot before Homeland equalised immediately through John Collins.

Stream will now head to the national championship in Nairobi Sh50,000 richer and will hope to battle for the top prize of Sh150,000 as well as the ultimate reward of heading for the Pan Africa tourney in Nigeria.

After Kisumu, the tournament heads to Machakos before shifting to two other regions; Rift and Nairobi.