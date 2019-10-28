Namibia: Van Rooyen Writes Off N$1 Billion Loan to Improve Trustco's Balance Sheet

16 October 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Edgar Brandt

Windhoek — A statement sent yesterday from Trustco Group Holdings indicated that Next Capital Limited, which is an investment vehicle for Quinton van Rooyen and family, intends to write off a N$1 billion loan made to Trustco. Trustco Group Holdings is a majority family-owned and operated business with segments in financial services and resources, led by Van Rooyen.

Industry insiders suspect the write-off was affected to reduce debt on the Trustco Holdings balance sheet in preparation for trading on the OTC Markets Group, which is a North American operator of financial markets and global securities. OTC Markets Group recently confirmed that Trustco Group Holdings became the first Namibian company to qualify to have its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

"Shareholders are advised that the Lender (Next Capital) gave notice of its intention to write-off the entire capital amount of N$1 billion, which total amount was on-lent to Trustco Resources (Pty) Ltd, and must reflect as such in the books of the subsidiary effective 30 September 2019," read the statement from Trustco Holdings. Trustco Resources is involved in diamond mining in Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, the statement continued that "Shareholders were advised as per clause 2.1.4 of the Circular that during the term of the loan, the Lender, has the right and may elect to postpone or write-off any portion of the capital amount. The Lender would give 30 (thirty) days notice to the Trustco Board of the Lender's decision to postpone or write-off the Capital Amount or any portion thereof which was lent to the Borrower".

"The write-off of the Capital Amount is to further deleverage the balance sheet of Trustco and support the Resources Segment while the Group prepares for a possible IPO (Initial Public Offering) of the Resources segment", said Van Rooyen as managing director of Trustco.

"Shareholders were advised that the Borrower might have on-lent the Capital Amount or a portion of the Capital Amount to a subsidiary or operating segment. Once the Lender elects to postpone or write off the Capital Amount or a portion thereof, the Borrower must align the postponements and/or write off of the Capital Amount accordingly to reflect the Lender's decision in the Borrower's subsidiaries or operating segment," read the statement.

Yesterday's communiqué noted that Trustco Board of Directors waived the 30 days notice period required for the Next Capital to give notice of the decision to write-off the capital amount lent to Trustco Holdings.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.