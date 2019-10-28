Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee Confirms Dating American Actor

Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee has finally admitted to dating Nigerian-American Hollywood actor Olu Rotimi Akinosho alias Andre from the series "Power".

The two were spotted on vacation in Miami beach, Florida getting cozy. The duo have been giving netizens a taste of their baecation through Instastories while hiding their faces.

But after much speculation, Vanessa decided to admit that she was dating Rotimi.

"Ndio nipo Miami na mpenzi wangu, sio siri kwamba tuna mahusiano, it's not a secret. But we would like to keep our relationship private. We love and respect each other so much and wanna keep building," Vanessa revealed to a radio station in a phone interview.

Vanessa Mdee, who was dating fellow Tanzanian artist Jux ended the relationship less than a year ago.

SOME TIME

The two lovebirds made their break up public after being in an on and off relationship for some time.

"The Cash Madame" beauty took it to her social media to open up about her relationship with her long time ex-boyfriend, finally confirming it was over between the two.

The songstress confirmed that the two still remain friends and family forever after she was asked by a fan.

"I still feel alone and like sh*t. This is not a cry for attention, this is for you to understand we all go through it. No shame. you allowed to feel everything and be affected by it too... give yourself an allowance," she said.

Vanessa has been keeping a low profile on her love life since her break up and details about when the two started dating are yet to be confirmed.

Take a look at my ship 🤣😂😍#vanessamdee #rotimi pic.twitter.com/q9EEefYCfK

-- Reality tv + sport +🔱 reallife sh*t =yepthatsme (@chelseamar30) October 24, 2019