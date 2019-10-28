Cameroon: CRTV Journalist 'Given a Child'

27 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A two-month old baby abandoned at her residence by her was anonymous mother.

A CRTV female journalist has received a surprise package from 'mother Christmas' even before the feast of Nativity. The journalist whose name we decided to withhold, return home from work to find a baby crying in her house and a written note placed besides her. "I am giving my child to Mrs ... a journalist with CRTV. Please take care of my child because if the child is with me, she will die prematurely because I don't have the means to take care of her",said the note. She inquired from the gate man how the woman got right inside her house and who told that the lady came with a basket of food and the child in hand as if she knew the occupants of the house and that she wanted to greet them. So he let her in only to find she didn't waste time inside before leaving. However, he was unable to identify her.The lady reported the matter to the judicial police as well as the social welfare office, presenting the note and child and after taking down her statement, she was asked to go back home with the child as the mother might pass round to see how the child is faring.It's been a fortnight and no one has shown up claiming ownership of the child. The journalist has found herself to be a nursing mother as she says the child cries a lot at night. She took the child to the hospital and it was diagnosed that the child was born prematurely and therefore needs special care to grow up strong. It is worthy to say the journalist in question had only one child who is about six years old today and has now benefited from a gift of a second child about two months. Luckily the husband is comprehensive and supporting her in the upbringing of the child. Wonders shall never end.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.