Cameroon: CRTV Journalist 'Given a Child'

A CRTV female journalist has received a surprise package from 'mother Christmas' even before the feast of Nativity. The journalist whose name we decided to withhold, return home from work to find a baby crying in her house and a written note placed besides her. "I am giving my child to Mrs ... a journalist with CRTV. Please take care of my child because if the child is with me, she will die prematurely because I don't have the means to take care of her",said the note. She inquired from the gate man how the woman got right inside her house and who told that the lady came with a basket of food and the child in hand as if she knew the occupants of the house and that she wanted to greet them. So he let her in only to find she didn't waste time inside before leaving. However, he was unable to identify her.The lady reported the matter to the judicial police as well as the social welfare office, presenting the note and child and after taking down her statement, she was asked to go back home with the child as the mother might pass round to see how the child is faring.It's been a fortnight and no one has shown up claiming ownership of the child. The journalist has found herself to be a nursing mother as she says the child cries a lot at night. She took the child to the hospital and it was diagnosed that the child was born prematurely and therefore needs special care to grow up strong. It is worthy to say the journalist in question had only one child who is about six years old today and has now benefited from a gift of a second child about two months. Luckily the husband is comprehensive and supporting her in the upbringing of the child. Wonders shall never end.