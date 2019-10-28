Sudanese Professionals Condemn Ministers for Endorsing Militia Health Campaign

26 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has condemned the participation of members of the Sovereign Council in the launch of a campaign against cholera, dengue, and Chikungunya in some parts of Sudan organised by the Rapid Support Forces RSF militia.

The SPA, which has been a force majeure in the Sudanese revolution, describes the participation of the ministers as a setback.

In a statement on Friday, the SPA asserted that such health issues fall under the responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Health and the state ministries concerned. All initiatives under the umbrella of the ministries of health concerned should be supervised and coordinated by these ministries. No party, whether internal or external should interfere in any form without putting its resources under the service and guidance of the ministries in question.

The launch of the RSF campaign appeared to be the scene of direct involvement of the RSF in the health situation in these states.

The SPA demanded that members of the Sovereign Council appreciate the importance of the principle of separation of powers to enhance and effectuate this principle.

The RSF, in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health, dispatched four convoys to combat cholera in Sennar and Blue Nile and Dengue and Chikungunya in Kassala and Red Sea states.

The Rift Valley Fever in the River Nile state is growing

Deaths from Rift Valley Fever in the River Nile state have risen to 11 with the death of a woman at Atbara Hospital on Thursday.

On Friday, a health source told Radio Dabanga that the areas of Atbara locality, the northern part of Berber locality, and Sidon are considered the most affected areas. A number of cases have been transferred from the villages of Fatwar and Sulaymaniya to hospitals in El Bauga and Atbara, along with the transfer of a number of cases to Khartoum hospitals; most of the patients were suffering from kidney and blindness problems.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported in its Sudan Situation Report on Thursday that 535 dengue fever cases, including two deaths, were recorded in eastern Sudan and Darfur between 8 August and 22 October. 499 of the cases were recorded in Kassala.

The spread of chikungunya seems to be much less. 31 cases have been reported, all in Darfur.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease and stagnant waters are a breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The rise in dengue fever in Sudan coincides with the recent rains and floods, and consequent large areas of stagnant waters. Chikungunya virus is spread by mosquitoes as well.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

