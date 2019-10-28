Sudan: 'Two Potential Military Coups Threaten Sudan'

26 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Two military coups could possibly threaten the Sudan transitional government, a prominent journalist and political analyst warns, however neither is likely to succeed.

On Thursday, during a Tea-Cup Forum of El Tayyar daily newspaper a journalist and political analyst El Haj Warrag claimed that while there is a potential that two military coups threaten the transitional government, he argued that such potential coups will not succeed even if they occurred.

Warrag claimed that the first possible coup would be at the hand of the counter-revolutionary forces (Islamists). However, he asserted that it is likely to fail because even the former Al Bashir regime failed despite its control over the entire military force of Sudan.

Warrag asserted that the second possible coup he called "Camp II" without disclosing further details. He said that should such coups occur; it will lead the country to a spiral of civil war. He advised both sides to work toward democracy. He also argued that the military forces and the military institutions have interests that will fare better in a democratic situation.

He suggested that those Islamists who are pro-change and democracy should be allowed to join the Forces for Freedom and Change. "We must not treat the Islamists as one bloc, must allow those who want change to participate," Warrag concluded.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.