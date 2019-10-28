Sudan: Al-Burhan Concludes Visit to Russia and Azerbaijan

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-FATTAH Al-Burhan and his accompanying delegation returned home Sunday evening after official several -day visit to Russia and Azerbaijan during which he took part in Afro-Russian Forum in Sochi and Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku , capital of Azerbaijan.

He was received at Khartoum airport by his first deputy, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and several ministers and state officials.

Media Director at Presidency of the Republic, Brig. Al-Taher Abu Haga said in press statements at Khartoum airport that the Sochi summit centred on two key issues within framework of the Afro-Russian cooperation, possibilities of cooperation between Africa and Russia in economic domains and horizons of African -Russian cooperation in political spheres.

He said that the Chairman of the Sovereign Council addressed the forum and outlined the changes took place in Sudan recently and importance of cementing relations with Russia by way serving interests of the two countries.

Brig. Abu Haga stated that the Chairman of the Sovereign Council met on the sideline of the African-Russian Forum with presidents of South Sudan Egypt and Central African Republic in addition to extended meeting drew the Sudanese and the Russian sides , describing the meetings as important.

Moreover, Brig. Abu Haga mentioned that Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan pledged while he was addressing the 18TH NAM Conference Sudan respect to international charters and agreements and the summit to work for removing Sudan from list of state sponsors of terrorism.

He indicated that Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan called in his address the change occurred in Sudan as real change and that the military-civilian participation heading towards democratic transformation and peaceful transfer of power.

Brig. Abu Haga said that the Chairman of the Sovereign Council met on fringes of NAM Conference with presidents of Azerbaijan, Algeria and Pakistan as well as the Sudanese community in Azerbaijan.

He concluded that Sudan has reaped from Sochi and Baku conferences support to its issues.