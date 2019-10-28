Sudan: Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Auditor-General

27 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoaum — The Court trying the Ousted President Al-Bashir which is presided by Judge, Al-Sadiq Abbdul-Rahman Al-Faki in a sitting held Saturday rejected accusation directed by the defense body to the public prosecution that it affects the justice by intimidating witnesses and levelling informations against them.

The courted ordered the defence body to identify the witnesses and how they have been intimidated with commitment of the court to protect them.

The court issued in its Saturday sitting arrest warrant against the auditor-general, Al-Taher Abdul-Qayoom for refusing to appear before he court as a witness of defence.

The court gave the defence body a last chance to bring the remaining witnesses in the next Saturday' sitting so as to close the defence case.

The head of defence body, Hashim Abubakar Al-Gaali , raised at the beginning of the sitting issue of apologies of some defense witnesses , accusing the public prosecution of affecting them , requesting the court to evoke its power to achieve justice.

Chairman of the Public Prosecution, Yasser Bashir Al-Bukhari , who is also the head of indictment body, rejected the accusation claimed by Al-Gaali underscored the public prosecution did not resort to such means and that defense body should identify names of the prosecution employees who have intimidated the defense witness so as to be held accountable and not just directing accusations.

Al-Gaali requested from the court to close trhe defence case especially the court has listned to 14 defense witnesses , pointing out that the defence seeking further chance to bring more witnesses was a bid to prolong the trial procedures.

The court gave the defence body a final chance to bring its witnesses in the coming Saturday' sitting.

